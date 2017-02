DUBLIN Ireland's financial regulator has fined a subsidiary of insurance company Aviva (AV.L) 1.2 million euros (982 thousand pounds) for "serious inadequacies" in its control of stock lending practices within the firm.

The fine was levied against Aviva Insurance Europe SE, which is based in Ireland. The Irish Central Bank, which is responsible for financial regulation, said in a statement that it considered the matter closed.

