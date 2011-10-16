DUBLIN Insurer Aviva (AV.L) is expected to announce hundreds of job losses at its Irish operations as soon as this week, The Sunday Times reported, citing a source.

The source said up to 900 jobs at Aviva, Ireland's largest general insurer and a major player in the local life insurance market, were at risk.

There has been speculation in local media that Aviva is reviewing its Irish operations, with state broadcaster RTE airing a report about it earlier this month.

A spokeswoman for Aviva said the company had no update on its review of its operations in Ireland.

