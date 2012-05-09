A man walks past an AVIVA logo outside the company's head office in the city of London March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird (BRITAIN)

HONG KONG British insurer Aviva plc (AV.L) has put its Malaysian operations on the block and is close to hiring a bank to help with the sale process, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a deal potentially worth about $200 million (124 million pounds).

The sale is part of Aviva's retreat from non-core markets globally and comes at a time when Dutch financial firm ING ING.AS is exiting its Asian insurance and investment management operations.

Aviva's Asia-Pacific spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment. Sources decline to be identified as the process is confidential.

Aviva entered the Malaysia market in June 2007 in a joint venture with CIMB Group (CIMB.KL), according to Aviva's website.

CIMB is Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Ed Lane)