People enter and exit the AVIVA headquarters building in Dublin October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

LONDON Aviva Investors and the Pension Infrastructure Platform said their solar photovoltaic fund closed this week having pulled in 131 million pounds of investment from four British pension schemes.

The fund will now look to raise additional money up to a maximum of 250 million pounds, the firms said in a statement.

Aviva Investors is the global asset management business of Aviva Plc (AV.L) and manages the fund, which invests in small-scale solar PV projects in Britain and had its first close on June 16.

The Pensions Infrastructure Platform works with asset managers to develop specialist infrastructure investment funds.

($1 = 0.6359 pounds)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)