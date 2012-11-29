A man walks past an AVIVA logo outside the company's head office in the city of London March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

LONDON Aviva (AV.L), Britain's No. 2 insurer, said it would shed about 120 jobs as it merges its dedicated property claims service into its existing claims centres.

The staff affected are based in Sheffield, northern England, where Aviva's Asprea property claims management service is headquartered, the insurer said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

Aviva is cutting costs and selling underperforming businesses as part of a turnaround strategy launched in July after investors irked by the group's poor share price performance forced out its chief executive, Andrew Moss.

Rival insurer Direct Line Group (DLGD.L) said earlier it would axe 236 jobs in a cost-cutting drive.

