Prince Harry attends UK team trials for Invictus Games
BATH, England Prince Harry was on hand to cast an eye over potential new recruits for Britain's Invictus Games team during trials in the southwest English city of Bath on Friday.
LONDON The late visionary British rock star David Bowie was honoured with a posthumous "Icon" award at the BRITs music ceremony in London on Wednesday night, just over a month after his death.
Bowie was paid an emotional tribute first by British singer Annie Lennox, then by his friend, British actor Gary Oldman, who picked up the award on Bowie's behalf.
"The world lost an artist of transcendent talent," Oldman said. "He was the very definition, the living embodiment of that singular word: icon."
New Zealand singer Lorde performed Bowie's hit song "Life on Mars" in tribute to the singer after the award was announced.
LONDON British actor Michael Caine, who voted for a British exit from the European Union in the June 23 referendum, said he would rather be a poor master than a rich servant and that post-Brexit Britain would endure.