Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
LONDON The 2017 British Record Industry Trust (BRIT) Awards were held in London on Wednesday night.
Following is a list of the winners at the ceremony:
MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
David Bowie, "Blackstar"
BRITISH SINGLE
Little Mix, "Shout Out To My Ex"
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
David Bowie
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Emeli Sande
BRITISH GROUP
The 1975
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
Rag'n'Bone Man
BRITS GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD
Adele
BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
One Direction
CRITICS' CHOICE
Rag'n'Bone Man
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Beyonce
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
Drake
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
A Tribe Called Quest
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.