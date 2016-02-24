Prince Harry attends UK team trials for Invictus Games
BATH, England Prince Harry was on hand to cast an eye over potential new recruits for Britain's Invictus Games team during trials in the southwest English city of Bath on Friday.
LONDON The annual British Record Industry Trust (BRIT) Awards were presented at a ceremony in London on Wednesday.
Following is a list of the winners.
BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Adele, "25"
BRITISH SINGLE
Adele, "Hello"
BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Adele
BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST
James Bay
BRITISH GROUP
Coldplay
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
Bjork
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
Justin Bieber
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Tame Impala
BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT
Catfish And The Bottlemen
BRITS GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD
Adele
BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR
One Direction, "Drag Me Down"
BRIT ICON AWARD
David Bowie
CRITICS' CHOICE
Jack Garratt
BRITISH PRODUCER
Charlie Andrew
(Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
LONDON British actor Michael Caine, who voted for a British exit from the European Union in the June 23 referendum, said he would rather be a poor master than a rich servant and that post-Brexit Britain would endure.