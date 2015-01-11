Cast members (L to R) Ledisi Young, Omar Dorsey, Niecy Nash, David Oyelowo, Tessa Thompson and Common pose at a screening of the film 'Selma' during AFI Fest 2014 in Hollywood, California November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actors Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones pose with Stephen Hawking as they arrive at the UK Premiere of the film 'The Theory of Everything' which is based around Stephen Hawking's life, at a cinema in central London December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley pose as they arrive for the European premiere of the film 'The Imitation Game' at the BFI opening night gala at Leicester Square in London October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Director Bennett Miller (2ndR), cast members Mark Ruffalo (L), Channing Tatum (2ndL) and Steve Carell (R) pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film 'Foxcatcher' in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Director Alejandro Inarritu (3rd R) poses with actors Amy Ryan (L), Edward Norton (2nd L), Emma Stone (3rd L), Michael Keaton (2nd R) and Andrea Riseborough (R) during the photo call for the movie 'Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance)' at the 71st Venice Film Festival August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. The beautiful, the powerful and the merely talented of Hollywood gather on Sunday for the Golden Globe Awards, the high-wattage launch to the film industry awards season that culminates in Oscars.

While a Golden Globe lacks the prestige of an Academy Award - the industry's highest honour - the party put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association can be a rowdy affair, especially in the hands of third-time hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

Hanging over the room will be the hacking at Sony Pictures , which had the town atwitter after leaked emails revealed embarrassing tidbits about some of Hollywood's biggest names - likely fodder for the comedic pair to poke fun.

"When an entertainment story becomes a national and an international news story, you can't ignore it and they won't," said Dave Karger, chief correspondent and awards expert at Fandango.

Sony Pictures Chief Executive Michael Lynton, who will be absent, said in an interview that he is a "a bit of a homebody and my sticking my head above the parapet is not normal for me."

'BIRDMAN' TESTS FLIGHT

A film that satirizes show business, "Birdman," leads all nominees with seven nods and is the favourite to win best comedy/musical film. Star Michael Keaton, embodying the comeback in film and real life, could win best comedy/musical actor.

Sunday will be a major test for a small film that has endeared critics, "Boyhood," the favourite to win the more coveted best drama Globe. A bold endeavour made over 12 years with the same actors tells the simple tale of a boy growing up.

Two biopics are also vying for attention: "The Imitation Game," about a heroic World War Two codebreaker persecuted for being homosexual, and the portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. in "Selma," a 1960s drama that resonates in the current debate over race.

Eddie Redmayne has an edge on best drama actor as physicist Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything."

The outcome of the 72nd Globes will not influence the Academy Awards slate, since voting for next week's nominees announcement is closed. But it can give crucial momentum for the Feb. 22 Oscars.

The 90-member HFPA also hands out television awards and could anoint new programs delivered on streaming sites Netflix Inc and Amazon Inc.

Actor and director George Clooney will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.

(Reporting by Mary Milliken and Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Richard Chang)