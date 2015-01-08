BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will hand out its 72nd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Following is a list of key film nominees.

BEST DRAMA

"Boyhood"

"Foxcatcher"

"The Imitation Game"

"Selma"

"The Theory of Everything"

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"Birdman"

"The Grand Budapest Hotel"

"Into The Woods"

"Pride"

"St. Vincent"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Steve Carell, "Foxcatcher"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Imitation Game"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Nightcrawler"

David Oyelowo, "Selma"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Theory of Everything"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, "Cake"

Felicity Jones, "The Theory of Everything"

Julianne Moore, "Still Alice"

Rosamund Pike, "Gone Girl"

Reese Witherspoon, "Wild"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Ralph Fiennes, "The Grand Budapest Hotel"

Michael Keaton, "Birdman"

Bill Murray, "St. Vincent"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Inherent Vice"

Christoph Waltz, "Big Eyes"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Amy Adams, "Big Eyes"

Emily Blunt, "Into The Woods"

Helen Mirren, "The Hundred-Foot Journey"

Julianne Moore, "Maps to the Stars"

Quvenzhane Wallis, "Annie"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Duvall, "The Judge"

Ethan Hawke, "Boyhood"

Edward Norton, "Birdman"

Mark Ruffalo, "Foxcatcher"

J.K. Simmons, "Whiplash"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette, "Boyhood"

Jessica Chastain, "A Most Violent Year"

Keira Knightley, "The Imitation Game"

Emma Stone, "Birdman"

Meryl Streep, "Into The Woods"

BEST DIRECTOR

Wes Anderson, "The Grand Budapest Hotel"

Ava DuVernay, "Selma"

David Fincher, "Gone Girl"

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, "Birdman"

Richard Linklater, "Boyhood"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Force Majeure," Sweden

"Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem," Israel

"Ida," Poland

"Leviathan," Russia

"Tangerines," Estonia

BEST ANIMATED FILM

"Big Hero 6"

"The Book of Life"

"The Boxtrolls"

"How to Train Your Dragon 2"

"The Lego Movie"

BEST SCREENPLAY

Wes Anderson, "The Grand Budapest Hotel"

Gillian Flynn, "Gone Girl"

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander

Dinelaris, Armando Bo, "Birdman"

Richard Linklater, "Boyhood"

Graham Moore, "Imitation Game"

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat, "The Imitation Game"

Johann Johannsson, "The Theory of Everything"

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, "Gone Girl"

Antonio Sanchez, "Birdman"

Hans Zimmer, "Interstellar"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Big Eyes," for "Big Eyes" - Lana Del Rey

"Glory," for "Selma" - John Legend, Common

"Mercy Is," for "Noah" - Patty Smith, Lenny Kaye

"Opportunity," for "Annie" - Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Will

Gluck

"Yellow Flicker Beat," for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -

Part 1" - Lorde

