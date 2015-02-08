LOS ANGELES Music's 57th Grammy Awards will be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday. Following is a list of the nominees in key categories.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Morning Phase," Beck

"Beyonce," Beyonce

"X," Ed Sheeran

"In the Lonely Hour," Sam Smith

"Girl," Pharrell Williams

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Fancy," Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX

"Chandelier," Sia

"Stay with Me," (Darkchild Version) Sam Smith

"Shake It Off," Taylor Swift

"All About That Bass," Meghan Trainor

SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)

"All About That Bass," Kevin Kadish and Meghan Trainor

"Chandelier," Sia Furler and Jesse Shatkin

"Shake It Off," Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift

"Stay with Me," (Darkchild Version) James Napier, William Phillips and Sam Smith

"Take Me to Church," Andrew Hozier-Byrne

BEST NEW ARTIST

Iggy Azalea

Bastille

Brandy Clark

Haim

Sam Smith

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Ghost Stories," Coldplay

"Bangerz," Miley Cyrus

"My Everything," Ariana Grande

"Prism," Katy Perry

"X," Ed Sheeran

"In the Lonely Hour," Sam Smith

BEST ROCK ALBUM

"Ryan Adams," Ryan Adams

"Morning Phase," Beck

"Turn Blue," The Black Keys

"Hypnotic Eye," Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

"Songs of Innocence," U2

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

"Sail Out," Jhene Aiko

"Beyonce," Beyonce

"X," Chris Brown

"Mali Is...," Mali Music

"Girl," Pharrell Williams

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Riser," Dierks Bentley

"The Outsiders," Eric Church

"12 Stories," Brandy Clark

"Platinum," Miranda Lambert

"The Way I'm Livin'," Lee Ann Womack

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

"Syro," Aphex Twin

"While (1<2)," Deadmau5

"Nabuma Rubberband," Little Dragon

"Do It Again," Royksopp and Robyn

"Damage Control," Mat Zo

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

"This Is All Yours," Alt-J

"Reflektor," Arcade Fire

"Melophobia," Cage the Elephant

"St. Vincent," St. Vincent

"Lazaretto," Jack White

BEST RAP ALBUM

"The New Classic," Iggy Azalea

"Because the Internet," Childish Gambino

"Nobody's Smiling," Common

"The Marshall Mathers LP 2," Eminem

"Oxymoron," Schoolboy Q

"Blacc Hollywood," Wiz Khalifa

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Paul Epworth

John Hill

Jay Joyce

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Andrew Hay)