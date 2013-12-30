Former British tennis players Anne Jones (L) and Tim Henman talk on Centre Court at the 2010 Wimbledon tennis championships in London, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Former Wimbledon champion Anne Jones was among British sports personalities included in the United Kingdom's New Year's honours list on Monday.

Jones, who won the Venus Rosewater Dish in 1969 by beating American Billie-Jean King in the final, was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE).

The award to Jones came at a time when Wimbledon men's champion Andy Murray had been tipped for a knighthood but was surprisingly omitted from the list.

Murray, awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) last year, ended a 77-year wait for a British men's champion at the All England Club when he beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the final in July.

Former 10,000 metres world record holder David Bedford, a key figure in organising the London Marathon for a decade until 2012, was awarded an OBE.

"I had an exciting and eventful athletics career but I'm more proud to be part of an incredible event whose fundraising has totalled over half a billion pounds for charitable causes since its inception, and attracts the world's best distance runners to London each year. London is viewed by most people as the best marathon in the world," Bedford was quoted as saying.

Other sports personalities on the list include former England cricketer Geoff Miller, who has just retired as a test team selector, was also awarded an OBE.

"It's marvellous to see Geoff recognised in this way for the outstanding service he has given to cricket over the past five decades - firstly as a player for Derbyshire, Essex and England, and more recently as our national selector," said England Cricket Board chief executive officer David Collier.

Former Football Association chairman David Bernstein was made a CBE for services to football.

Women's football was honoured with an OBE for Rachel Yankey, the most capped England player, having been made an MBE (Member of the British Empire) in 2006, and Katy McLean, captain of the England women's rugby union team, was made an MBE.

A woman involved in men's football, West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady, was made a CBE for services to entrepreneurship and women in business.

Stuart Cummings, a former rugby league referee who retired as the sports' match officials director earlier this year, was made a MBE.

(Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)