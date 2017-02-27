Russia's military says it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa last month.
LOS ANGELES Emma Stone won her first Oscar on Sunday for her lead role as a struggling actress who falls in love with a jazz musician in musical romance "La La Land."
Stone, 28, plays Mia, a determined actress who tries to carve her own path in Hollywood, in a film that captures the fantasy and reality of falling in love against the backdrop of a dreamy Los Angeles.
The actress beat previous Oscar-winners Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep as well as France's Isabelle Huppert and Irish-Ethiophian Ruth Negga for the accolade.
Stone had been seen as the frontrunner for the Oscar after winning Golden Globe, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild awards.
"I still have a lot of growing and learning and work to do and this guy is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey and I am so grateful for that, so thank you so much," Stone said as she held her Oscar.
Stone, known for her red hair and wide eyes, has showcased her comedic prowess in a slew of films over the past decade from her breakout in 2007's raunchy "Superbad" to leading roles in high school comedy "Easy A," "The Help" and "The Amazing Spider-Man."
Stone also won attention while dating her "Spider-Man" co-star Andrew Garfield for about four years. The media-shy couple split in 2015.
She was previously Oscar-nominated in the supporting actress category in 2015 for dark comedy "Birdman."
"La La Land" saw Stone pair up for an on-screen romance with Ryan Gosling for the third time, following "Crazy Stupid Love" and "Gangster Squad."
Director Damien Chazelle said he hoped the pairing would bring to mind Golden Age movie couples such as Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers or Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall.
LONDON Business leaders are calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to unilaterally guarantee the rights of millions of EU nationals living in Britain and to honour its financial commitments as it prepares to start talks on its exit from the European Union.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.