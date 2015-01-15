LOS ANGELES For Dick Pope, the cinematographer who earned his second Oscar nomination on Thursday for British historical drama "Mr. Turner," one scatological slip of the tongue made him a trending topic. Not that he knows what that is.

"Dick Poop," flubbed Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs while announcing his nomination on live television, beamed across the world.

"You know what? I've been called a lot worse than that," the 67-year-old told Reuters with a chuckle from his London home shortly after he was spotted in the social media klieg lights.

Isaacs quickly corrected her mistake, but in the Twitter age it could not stop "Dick Poop" from trending globally just below the nominations itself.

"Not something I know much about is Twitter," Pope said about his sudden Internet fame.

"I don't even know what trending means. It went over my head," he added.

The cinematographer, who earned an earlier nomination for the 2006 drama "The Illusionist," said he only knew something was up when he started receiving emails by the dozens.

Pope has been lauded for the film's vivid and near-painterly camera work in "Mr. Turner," director Mike Leigh's biopic of celebrated 19th century British painter J.M.W. Turner.

The film's U.S. distributor Sony Pictures Classics joined in on the fun, tweeting, "It's Dick POPE, guys," followed by "Laugh all you want. This man makes magic. #DickPoop #MrTurner."

The malapropism also gave Procter & Gamble Co's toilet paper brand Charmin a chance for some bathroom exposure too.

"Ok... SERIOUSLY? Dick Poop is trending on @twitter. It's like the universe just loves to toy with us," Charmin posted on the social network.

Pope himself was resigned to his star social media status for the day.

"If it has to be like that, it has to be like that. I'm not going to fight it," he said. "You can't imagine them calling the Pope incorrectly?"

