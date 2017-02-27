Britain should stress jobs, prosperity in Brexit talks - Hammond
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
LOS ANGELES The 2017 Academy Awards, the highest honours in the movie industry, were handed out at a ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards, also known as the Oscars:
Best Picture
"Moonlight"
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
Best Actress
Emma Stone, "La La Land"
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, "Fences"
Best Original Screenplay
"Manchester by the Sea" - Written by Kenneth Lonergan
Best Adapted Screenplay
"Moonlight" - Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney
Best Animated Film
"Zootopia"
Best Foreign Language Film
"The Salesman," Iran
Best Documentary Film
"O.J.: Made in America"
Best Original Song
"City of Stars" - "La La Land." Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.