Key winners of the annual People's Choice awards, presented on Wednesday in a live ceremony broadcast on CBS from Los Angeles.
"Furious 7," favourite movie, favourite action movie
"The Big Bang Theory," favourite TV network comedy
"Grey's Anatomy," favourite network TV drama
Johnny Dept, favourite dramatic movie actor
Dakota Johnson, favourite dramatic movie actress
Melissa McCarthy, favourite comedic movie actress
Sandra Bullock, favourite movie actress
Chris Hemsworth, favourite action movie actor
"The Talk," favourite daytime TV hosting team
Shawn Menders, favourite breakout artist
"The Voice," favourite TV competition show
"Homeland," favourite premium cable TV show
(Reporting by Chris Michaud)