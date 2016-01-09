Actress Ellen Pompeo poses backstage with her award for Favorite Dramatic TV Actress during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Ellen Pompeo poses backstage with her award for Favorite Dramatic TV Actress with the cast of 'Grey's Anatomy' during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The cast of 'Grey's Anatomy' take a selfie after they won the award for favorite network TV drama series at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Dancer Maddie Ziegler and her mother Melissa Gisoni pose with The DailyMail.com Seriously Popular Award during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ming-Na Wen and Clark Gregg present the award for favorite network TV drama at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Dancer Maddie Ziegler poses backstage with her award for The DailyMail.com Seriously Popular Award during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(L-R) Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen from 'The Talk' pose backstage with their award for Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Claire Danes accepts the award for favorite premium cable TV show with 'Homeland' co-star Mandy Patinkin at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Matt Bellassai of Buzzfeed poses backstage with his award for Favorite Social Media Star during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jordan Smith greets David Foster, who played piano, after they performed 'You Are So Beautiful' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast of 'The Talk' react after an unidentified man (not pictured) interrupted their acceptance speech after they won the award for favorite daytime TV hosting team at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The cast of 'Pretty Little Liars' poses backstage with their award for Favorite Cable TV Drama during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Melissa McCarthy poses backstage with her awards for Favorite Comedic Movie Actress and Favorite Comedic TV Actress during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kaley Cuoco (C) accepts the award for favorite network TV comedy series with the cast and crew of 'Big Bang Theory' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Sasha Alexander poses backstage with her award for Favorite Cable Television Actress during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Priyanka Chopra of 'Quantico' poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dakota Johnson accepts the award for favorite dramatic movie actress at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Vin Diesel poses backstage with the awards for Favorite Movie and Favorite Action Movie for 'Furious 7' during the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Johnny Depp accepts the award for favorite movie actor at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ellen DeGeneres accepts the humanitarian award at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ellen DeGeneres, Johnny Depp and hit film "Furious 7" were among the top winners at Wednesday's People's Choice awards, which featured an on-stage incident that recalled Kanye West's Video Music Awards antics seven years ago.

As the team from "The Talk" accepted the favourite daytime TV hosting team award, a young man in a red biker jacket strode onto the stage and seemed to give his name and plug a project as Sheryl Underwood waved him off, intoning "uh uh."

"The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne kicked the interloper's backside as he was pushed away and held up her middle finger, while Underwood called "security, security!". The women then laughed off the encounter.

The disruption recalled West's 2009 stunt at the VMAs, where he pulled a microphone from Taylor Swift to complain that Beyonce should have won.

The rest of the live ceremony, which kicks off Hollywood's annual awards season culminating with the Feb. 28 Oscars, went off without incident.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres received a humanitarian award for her work for causes including children in need, the environment, animal rights and health issues.

Joking that she started out hoping "to make people laugh, and to get very, very rich," DeGeneres then struck a humble note. "Would I call myself the Dalai Lama of daytime? No. But I'm sure someone out there has," she said.

An emotional Vin Diesel accepted the favourite film prize for "Furious 7," noting how hard it was to resume filming after the death of co-star Paul Walker in a car wreck.

Johnny Depp, named favourite male dramatic actor, called his storied career "a bizarre road for an actor."

Depp, who has had several box office failures since starring in the hit "Pirates of the Caribbean" film series, told fans "I'm very appreciative that you've stuck with me," sounding a familiar note among winners who singled out fans for thanks.

The People's Choice Awards are chosen by fans voting online in categories spanning film, television and music. More than 200 million votes were cast, said host Jane Lynch, the star of "Glee".

Dakota Johnson, star of the explicit "50 Shades of Grey," suffered an apparent problem with her gown while she accepted her favourite dramatic movie actress award but laughed it off as nothing people hadn't seen before.

Other winners at the Los Angeles ceremony included Sandra Bullock as favourite movie actress, "The Big Bang Theory" as favourite network TV comedy and "Grey's Anatomy," which was named favourite network TV drama.

(This version of the story corrects spelling of name of Sharon Osbourne in third paragraph, and Dalai Lama in seventh paragraph)

(Reporting by Chris Michaud)