LOS ANGELES The Screen Actors Guild announced the winners of its 21st annual awards for the best performances in film and television on Sunday. "Singin' in the Rain" actress Debbie Reynolds, 82, was given a lifetime achievement honour. [ID:nL1N0V5030]
Following are a full list of winners in film and television:
FILM
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST
"Birdman"
BEST ACTOR
Eddie Redmayne, "The Theory of Everything"
BEST ACTRESS
Julianne Moore, "Still Alice"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
J.K. Simmons, "Whiplash"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Patricia Arquette, "Boyhood"
TELEVISION
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, DRAMA SERIES
"Downton Abbey" (PBS)
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST, COMEDY SERIES
"Orange Is the New Black" (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES
Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards" (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES
Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder" (ABC)
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES
William H. Macy, "Shameless" (Showtime)
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES
Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black" (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Mark Ruffalo, "The Normal Heart" (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS, TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Frances McDormand, "Olive Kitteridge" (HBO)
