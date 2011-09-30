SANAA Islamist forum members expressed disbelief that a CIA drone killed the U.S.-born preacher Anwar al-Awlaki on Friday, but said if al Qaeda confirmed the death he would be remembered as a "great martyr."

The bespectacled Awlaki, who spoke fluent idiomatic English and Arabic, was identified by U.S. intelligence as "chief of external operations" for al Qaeda's Yemen branch and a Web-savvy propagandist for the Islamist cause.

U.S. officials said he was killed in a CIA drone attack in a remote town in the northern al-Jawf province, which borders oil giant Saudi Arabia.

"I hope and pray that this news is false," said Umm Taymiyah, on the English-language Islamic Awakening forum.

"A great martyr has entered the fold of great martyrs inshallah (God willing)," said Nadeemio, another member of Islamic Awakening. "A great way to die for the sake of Allah - by the arrow of the worst of kuffar (apostates)."

Some posts scolded those who cited media reports of Awlaki's death, arguing they should wait for a statement from al Qaeda media outlets, who usually post official confirmations on Islamist forums within a few days of an attack.

"Is there any benefit in spending your time posting threads for the Crusader media? Do you know that, when you post a thread about the Mujahideen you will be held accountable for this on judgement day?," said one message on the English-language Ansar AlJihad Network.

"The important lesson to implement here is never ever trust al kuffar!" said Islamic Awakening member trn2allah.

REVENGE ATTACKS?

The 40-year-old preacher Awlaki, who the U.S. licensed for kill or capture last year, was seen as playing an influential role in bringing in Western recruits and activating "lone wolf" operators, such as Nidal Malik Hasan, who went on a 2009 shooting spree against U.S. soldiers at Ft. Hood, Texas, killing 13. Hasan had been in email contact with Awlaki.

New York City police said they were on alert to possible revenge attacks following Awlaki's death, but the main Islamist websites did not appear to be carrying calls for revenge.

Arabic Islamist forums had fewer postings about the slain New Mexico-born preacher than English-language ones, which some analysts attributed to the fact that Awlaki's core base were English-speaking Islamists who drawn to militancy.

Awlaki's greatest claim to fame for Arabic speaking militants, said Yemen scholar Gregory Johnsen, was the U.S. citizen's evasion of capture.

"He was known as someone capable of escaping CIA attacks. The more the United States focussed on Awlaki, the more he was pushed to the front by al Qaeda--he was free advertising."

The Arabic Islamist forum "I am Muslim" had one thread on Awlaki, with most posts expressing scepticism at the news.

"If he was killed, we ask God to accept him as a martyr. If he is alive, we ask God Almighty to make him a thorn in the throats of the enemies of Islam," said member Habib bin Adi.

On Islamic Awakening, some members expressed dismay at what they said was a "War on Islam" that would never end.

"The truth of the matter is that these kuffar will not leave you alone just because they've killed a few targeted men," said Chicago Salafiyyah on Islamic Awakening.

"These kuffar aren't going to stop killing and invading us just because Bin Laden, Awlaki...etc are dead," the poster wrote. "The war on Islam will continue."

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; editing by Philippa Fletcher)