Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
PARIS French insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) said on Friday that it will ask shareholders next year to re-appoint Henri de Castries, its chairman and chief executive, to another four-year term.
Also to be re-appointed are Deputy CEO Denis Duverne and board vice-chairman and lead independent director Norbert Dentressangle, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb, editing by Geert De Clercq)
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.