FRANKFURT Axa Private Equity and LGT Capital Partners have bought a 620 million euro (549 million pounds) private equity portfolio from HSH Nordbank, the German lender said on Tuesday.

The transaction, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is the latest in a series of purchases of private equity portfolios by Axa <AXAF.PA, which also bought a $740 million (454 million pounds) portfolio from Barclays (BARC.L) and a $1.7 billion portfolio from Citigroup (C.N) earlier this year.

The HSH portfolio includes interests in 47 European private equity buyout funds, the lender said.

HSH has been selling off non-strategic assets and restructuring under pressure from the European Union following a bailout of the bank during the financial crisis.

