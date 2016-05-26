Logos of France's biggest insurer Axa are seen on a building in Nanterre, near Paris, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

PARIS French insurer AXA announced another executive departure on Thursday, signalling a wider management reshuffle under the new chief executive.

AXA said Jean-Laurent Granier, chief executive of global property and casualty business and a member of the management committee, was to quit after 26 years in the company.

This follows the upcoming departure of the head of AXA France Nicolas Moreau, announced earlier in May.

Thomas Buberl, the incoming chief executive who will replace Henri de Castries in September, is to present the insurer's medium-term plan on June 21.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva in Paris; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)