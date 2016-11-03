Logo of France's biggest insurer Axa is seen in front the compagny headquarter in Paris, France, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

PARIS AXA (AXAF.PA), France's biggest insurer, reported a marginal increase in revenue for the first nine months of the year, with stronger property and casualty premiums helping to offset weakness in life insurance and asset management.

Group revenue was 75.7 billion euros (£67.82 billion), up 0.1 percent from the same period last year, it said on Thursday.

AXA's Solvency II ratio -- a measure of its capital strength under new EU risk-measurement rules for insurers -- edged down 6 percentage points to 191 percent at end-September due to the negative impact of new capital rules introduced this quarter by the European insurance regulator EIOPA.

