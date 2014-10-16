STOCKHOLM Sweden's Axis, a maker of surveillance equipment, posted third-quarter operating profit and sales slightly below expectations on Thursday, while maintaining its market view.

Operating profit was nearly flat at 257 million crowns (1.35 million pounds), from 258 million a year ago, lagging the 263 million average forecast in a Reuters poll by 2 percent.

Sales rose by 11 percent to 1.46 billion crowns from 1.32 billion, 2 percent behind a mean forecast of 1.50 billion. In the first nine months of 2014 sales grew by 15 percent.

"Our view on the market development remains unchanged," Axis Chief Executive Ray Mauritsson said in a statement.

Analyst firm Redeye said it expected Axis shares to fall by a few crowns from Wednesday's close of 187.50 crowns.

"Sales and operating profit were worse than expected but the important gross margin was higher than expected. We will take down our estimates marginally," Redeye said in a note on its website.

Gross margin was 52.0 percent in the third quarter, higher than the 51.1 percent seen in Reuters poll.

Redeye did not have a recommendation for the share, but said it would probably cut its share price target to around 200 crowns from 205 crowns.

Network video equipment, a key segment for Axis, is expected by some analysts to grow by around 20 percent annually in the next few years driven by a shift from analogue to network video surveillance.

(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)