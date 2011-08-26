Axis-Shield ASD.L, the British medical diagnostics firm fighting a hostile takeover by larger U.S. rival Alere Inc (ALR.N), said U.S. health regulators cleared a new version of its test that detects rheumatoid arthritis.

In a statement, Axis-Shield said its anti-CCP ELISA kit had been cleared for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Axis-Shield's anti-CCP test contributed 2.3 million pounds to the company's overall sales in the first half of 2011.

Axis-Shield rejected a 230-million-pound approach from Alere in July. Alere, which has bought more than 9 percent of the company's stock, took the offer directly to Axis-Shield shareholders earlier this month.

Dundee, Scotland-based Axis-Shield's shares, which have risen 43 percent since Alere's indicative offer in July, were up slightly at 479.25 pence at 1:43 p.m. on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, remaining above Alere's cash offer of 460 pence per share.