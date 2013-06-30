ZURICH Swiss energy group Axpo AXPOH.UL said it could reduce its stake in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which aims to carry Azeri gas to Europe, to limit the state-owned firm's exposure to risks in the gas market, a newspaper reported.

"We could lower our stake from currently 42.5 percent to a single-digit participation," Axpo Chief Executive Heinz Karrer told Swiss Sunday newspaper SonntagsZeitung, adding he wanted to limit its costs as the project is developed.

"The project will generate further costs now. Only a small part of them should occur at Axpo in order to keep the risks of our commitment at a manageable level even in an extreme case," he said.

SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, and its partners in the Shah Deniz II gas field including BP (BP.L) and Statoil (STL.OL) formally selected the TAP on Friday to deliver gas to Italy from 2019, defeating the rival Nabucco West project.

Norway's Statoil also holds 42.5 percent in TAP, and Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE) has 15 percent.

If Axpo and its partners do not find investors to finance construction of the pipeline and have to pay for it themselves, Axpo will have to inject "a low three-digit million amount", Karrer was quoted as saying in the report.

He said that, despite the risks, unlisted Axpo, which is owned by the cantons in north-western Switzerland, would not have to raise money or increase its capital.

Axpo has said it wants to use the natural gas to power its own gas-fired combined-cycle power plants in Italy and for sales to selected markets in Europe.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Jane Baird)