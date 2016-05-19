BAKU Two Ukrainian crew members on board an Azeri freight plane which crashed in Afghanistan on Wednesday are still alive, Azerbaijan's civil aviation authority (DMAA) said on Thursday.

The crash of the plane belonging to the ex-Soviet nation's Silk Way Airlines killed seven of its nine crew, DMAA said earlier.

It said the Antonov An-12 plane had crashed after taking off from Dwyer airport in Afghanistan. The crew were from Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

A state commission investigating the accident is ready to fly to Afghanistan later on Thursday, DMAA said.

This is at least the second known crash of Silk Way Airlines in Afghanistan, it added.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)