BAKU Shah Deniz stage 2 is on track to supply first gas for the expanded South Caucasus pipeline in 2018, BP Azerbaijan said in a statement on Thursday.

The two BP-operated parts of the project "have already committed almost $18 billion in contracts" and are now over 82 percent complete, it added.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)