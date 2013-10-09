A woman arrives at the polling station during the presidential elections in the village of Nardaran, some 35 km (22 miles) north-east of Baku, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

An elections official sits next to voting boxes during the presidential elections at the polling station in the village of Nardaran, some 35 km (22 miles) north-east of Baku, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Zahra Tahirova (R), 80, waits as an election official checks her ID at her home during the presidential elections in the village of Nardaran, some 35 km (22 miles) north-east of Baku, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Tofig Dadashev (R), 63, is helped by his son as he fills a ballot at his home during the presidential elections in the village of Nardaran, some 35 km (22 miles) north-east of Baku, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Election officials carry a mobile voting box during the presidential elections in the village of Nardaran, some 35 km (22 miles) north-east of Baku, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A man looks at the voters list at the polling station during the presidential elections in the village of Nardaran, some 35 km (22 miles) north-east of Baku, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A woman casts her vote during the presidential elections at the polling station in the village of Nardaran, some 35 km (22 miles) north-east of Baku, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

BAKU Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev was on track to easily win a third term with 84 percent of the vote in the oil-exporting ex- Soviet republic, an exit poll showed on Wednesday after a vote his main opponent said was marred by violations.

The poll conducted by several Azeri non-governmental agencies said that Aliyev's closest rival, opposition candidate Jamil Hasanly, had received 8.2 percent of the vote in the Caspian Sea nation of 9 million.

Hasanly, a 61-year-old historian, said his party was collecting evidence of vote fraud, including ballot stuffing, and called the election undemocratic.

Azerbaijan, nestled between Iran and Russia, has enjoyed an economic boom fuelled by oil and gas in the decade since Aliyev succeeded his father, raising living standards and boosting the predominantly Muslim country's clout to court Western powers.

But Aliyev, 51, has faced criticism at home and abroad over what opponents say is the stifling of dissent and political persecution of activists.

