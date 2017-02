Supporters of Azerbaija's President Ilham Aliyev celebrate his victory on the presidential elections in Baku, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

BAKU Azeri President Ilham Aliyev won nearly 85 percent of votes cast in the oil-rich former Soviet state, a partial count of ballots showed, according to the Central Election Commission.

The commission, which posted the figure on its website, did not say what percentage of the ballots had been counted.

