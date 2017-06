BAKU British oil major BP (BP.L), which operates the Shah Deniz offshore gas condensate field, plans to halt work of the on-site platform for maintenance in the second half of this year, Gordon Birrell, BP's regional president for Azerbaijan, said.

In 2016, the field produced about 10.7 billion cubic metres of gas and 2.5 million tonnes of condensate.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)