BAKU Azerbaijan will try to take into account an agreement between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to reduce production when calculating its 2017-2018 oil output, Azeri Energy Minister Natig Aliyev told Reuters on Thursday.

OPEC on Wednesday agreed modest oil output cuts in the first such deal since 2008, effectively re-establishing production ceilings abandoned a year ago.

