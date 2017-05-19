Car rams police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, driver dead
PARIS A man deliberately rammed a car carrying weapons and explosives into a police van as it drove in a convoy down Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, officials said.
BAKU A global oil production cut deal should be scrapped sooner than planned, Azerbaijan's energy ministry said on Friday.
Azeri Energy Minister Natig Aliyev met U.S. ambassador to Baku, Robert Cekuta on Friday, and both officials agreed that it was "more expedient" to keep the global oil output cut deal in place only until the end of 2017, not March 2018.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's top two oil producers, agreed on the need to extend output cuts for a further nine months until March 2018 to rein in a global crude glut, pushing up prices.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW The White House said on Monday that coalition forces fighting Islamic State militants in Syria retained the right to self-defence as Russia warned it viewed any planes flying in its area of operations as potential targets.
LONDON The death toll from a fire that ravaged a London tower block last week has risen to 79, police said on Monday, as the government tried to show it was improving its handling of a tragedy that has angered the public.