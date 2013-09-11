British Airways' new Airbus A380 comes in to land at Heathrow airport in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON British Airways said it would extend its cheaper 'hand baggage only' fares to flights leaving from London's Heathrow and City airports, following their introduction on short-haul services from London Gatwick in February.

From September 24, BA passengers travelling without checked baggage from Heathrow to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Paris, Rome, Rotterdam and Stockholm will get a 10 pound ($15.72) discount on the cheapest tickets.

The same discounted tickets have also gone on sale for flights from London City Airport to Amsterdam, Stockholm, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The move comes on the back of pressure from low-cost rivals, who often quote lower fares, not including the cost of checked-in luggage, on their websites.

"If it proves as successful, we plan to roll it out across the whole short-haul network in the coming months," said Robin Glover-Faure, British Airways' head of short-haul business.

