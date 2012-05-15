LONDON British defence services group Babcock International (BAB.L) posted a 26 percent rise in full-year profit and said it expected earnings to beat expectations in the current year as military and engineering clients outsource work to cut costs.

Babcock, which maintains British Royal Navy submarines, on Tuesday reported a pretax profit of 274.1 million pounds for the year to the end of March on revenues 14 percent higher at 3.07 billion pounds.

The company, which this week sold its U.S. defence services unit, said its order book now stood at 13 billion pounds, up 8 percent on last year, while its bid pipeline had risen a third to 9.5 billion pounds.

Governments around the world have cut defence spending as they look to cut budget deficits but Babcock believes its focus on services and maintenance puts it in a strong position as its clients look to cut costs by outsourcing.

"Our key markets remain strong and the current economic climate is favourable to the further growth of our business," Babcock's Chief Executive Peter Rogers said.

"Therefore, the board expects the group to make further strong progress in 2012/13 and for earnings to be ahead of its previous expectations."

Babcock said it had secured preferred bidder status on a number of new long-term contracts as well as extensions to existing contractual arrangements.

New contracts include the refit of Britain's Vanguard class submarines at its Devonport dockyard and a vehicle replacement deal with Britain's Ministry of Defence. It said it also sees significant opportunities in defence training and equipment support markets.

The company raised the full year dividend by 17 percent to 22.7 pence.

Shares in Babcock, which have risen 7 percent in the last three months, closed at 799 pence on Monday, valuing the company at around 2.9 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Kate Holton)