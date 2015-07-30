LONDON British engineering and support services firm Babcock (BAB.L) said it was on track to continue the growth trend of previous years, despite revenue from its defence and security division coming in lower in the first half of the year.

The company said on Thursday that it expected revenue from the division to improve over the second half of the year and would achieve low single digit growth for full 2015/16 financial year.

Babcock, whose largest customer is Britain's Ministry of Defence, said its order book had remained stable at 20 billion pounds. Its bid pipeline has also remained stable at 10.5 billion pounds. (This version of the story removes reference to size of defence and security division, paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Kate Holton)