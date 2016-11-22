EDINBURGH Engineering support services company Babcock International (BAB.L) posted a 7 percent rise in first-half operating profit and said a strong pipeline and growing international interest underpinned its confidence for the full year.

Babcock, whose main source of revenue is the Ministry of Defence, said it had seen little direct impact from Britain's vote to leave the European Union, with underlying operating profit up 7 percent to 269.7 million pounds ($336 million).

"Whilst the environment under which we operate has been subject to some change during the period, most notably the UK's referendum vote in favour of leaving the European Union, the fundamentals of our business are unchanged," it said.

First-half revenue on an underlying basis rose 6 percent to 2.49 billion pounds and the company said it expected its full-year results to be in line with forecasts despite "slightly lower organic growth".

Babcock said it was too early to predict the long term impact of Brexit on Britain's economy, but it said it had not seen a slowdown in its key markets. It saw opportunities for winning more work outside Britain, where customers were looking for cost-efficiencies in both civil and defence sectors.

Babcock cited a recent French contract win and long-term opportunities in Australia and Canada as examples of growing interest in foreign markets.

Overall growth expectations were also underpinned by orders of 20 billion pounds, the company said.

Babcock provides a range of services to the UK Ministry of Defence with services such as training, support and maintenance of the submarine fleet, surface ship refit work and management of naval bases.

($1 = 0.8024 pounds)

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Kate Holton)