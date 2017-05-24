May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
EDINBURGH British engineering firm Babcock announced a 7.6 percent rise in annual underlying pretax profit on Wednesday and expressed confidence in future sustainable growth backed by a steady stream of orders.
"Our long-term contracts continue to provide us with excellent visibility of future revenues, and we have three-quarters of expected sales already in place for the current year," Chief Executive Archie Bethel said in a statement.
The group predicted it would continue to achieve mid single digit organic revenue growth at constant exchange rates, with broadly stable margins this year and over the medium term.
In the 12 months ended March 31, underlying pretax profit reached 494.8 million pounds, on a 7.7 percent rise in revenue to 5.22 billion pounds.
Net debt fell 4.5 percent to 1.17 billion pounds, or 1.8 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.
The specialist engineering and technology-related services company said orders stood at 19 billion pounds, with a 10.5 billion pound pipeline.
At constant exchange rates, organic revenues rose 4.9 percent, with underlying operating profit up 5.3 percent in the same terms.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.