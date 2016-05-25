EDINBURGH Britain's Babcock International (BAB.L) said full-year profit rose 10 percent, underpinned by a strong performance across its engineering and support services business and a robust order book.

An order book worth 20 billion pounds meant the company had "clear visibility of future revenues and, together with the (10.5 billion pound) bidding pipeline, offers further prospects for growth," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Revenue was expected to grow 7 percent in 2016/17, it said, with margins remaining broadly stable.

Babcock said underlying profit before tax rose 10 percent to 460 million pounds on an 8 percent rise in revenue to 4.84 billion pounds in the 12 months to March.

Babcock provides technical know-how to build and maintain complex infrastructures, as well as supporting air, naval and land vehicles for the Ministry of Defence, and providing specialist consultancy services.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Louise Heavens)