Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Fund firm Babson Capital has attracted $5 billion of new money to invest in high-yield bonds and loans in the past 12 months, as investors turn to higher-risk bank loans to offset weak returns on their traditional fixed-income investments.
Babson Capital, which has more than $180 billion in assets under management, now runs $40 billion in high-yield investments after the fundraising, the firm said on Monday.
UK pension funds have started to increase their investment allocations to loans in 2013, attracted by the high rate of return despite the greater risk of default.
Leveraged loans - given by banks to companies and individuals that already have high levels of debt - are currently generating returns of around 500 basis points over LIBOR, the daily published rate at which banks lend money to each other, pension consultants say.
This compares with returns of 1.9 percent on 10-year UK government bonds and 1.36 percent on 10-year German Bunds, Thomson Reuters data shows.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.