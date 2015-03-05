File photo of Saina Nehwal of India as she plays against Li Xuerui (not pictured) of China during their womens' singles quarter-final match at the Badminton World Championships in Copenhagen August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nils Meilvang/Scanpix Denmark

BIRMINGHAM, England, March 5 - Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal saw the singles draw open up for her on Thursday but the Indian must first overturn a Chinese hoodoo in the quarter-finals of the All-England Championships.

The third seed had to show speed, control and variation to see off Kim Hyo Min of Chinese Taipei 21-15 21-15 and set up last-eight showdown with Wang Yihan, the 2009 winner.

"I was playing her for the first time and she had early shots that I just didn’t anticipate," Nehwal told reporters.

"No match is easy here and I will have to prepare well (against Wang). The girls are getting faster on court," added the 24-year-old who is bidding to become the first Indian female winner at the All-England.

The only time Nehwal has beaten Wang came via a retirement and the Chinese holds an 8-1 career lead.

A win for either player will open a path to Sunday's final after Olympic champion Li Xuerui's surprise defeat by compatriot Sun Yu.

Sun, the world number 18, triumphed 21-13 21-13 to secure a meeting with Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, the number eight seed.

"I still haven't recovered from my foot injury," Li said. "I have only been in full training for two weeks but I came to this tournament because I love it and I never expected to win the title.

"I am disappointed but it's not a major setback as I came here to enjoy it." World champion Carolina Marin of Spain remained on track for a first All-England title with a straight-games win over Porntip Buranaprasertsuk of Thailand.

In the men's singles, defending champion Chen Long dispatched Chinese Taipei's Jen Hao Hsu 21-7 21-9.

