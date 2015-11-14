Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia returns a shot to Parupalli Kashyap of India during their men's singles badminton match at the Denmark Open in Odense, Denmark October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Claus Fisker/Scanpix Denmark

Former badminton world number one Lee Chong Wei picked up a first win over great rival Lin Dan in three years after edging the double Olympic champion in the China Open semi-finals on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Malaysian prevailed 17-21 21-19 21-19 to record his first win over China's Lin since the 2012 Korea Open and set up a Sunday final against world number one Chen Long.

Nearly-man Lee's first win over the five-times world champion in China improved his head-to-head record against Lin to 10-25.

The Malaysian has lost two Olympic finals and two world championships to Lin, while Chen denied him the world title in Jakarta in August.

