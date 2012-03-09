Lin Dan of China returns a shot against Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia in their men's singles semifinals match at the China Open badminton tournament in Shanghai November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

BIRMINGHAM Lin Dan blasted his way past old rival Taufik Hidayat 21-18 21-8 on Friday to earn a place in the semi-finals of the All England championships.

The Chinese is the current world and Olympic champion, titles held by Hidayat at his peak in the mid-2000s but time has marched on and the Indonesian has not beaten Lin in seven years.

Friday's loss brought their head-to-head record to 10-3 in favour of the Chinese although for a time an upset looked possible with both men going toe to toe in the first game.

But once Lin took it he quickly went 9-0 up in the second with a series of powerful cross-court smashes that left his opponent reeling.

Reminded of his long drought against his Chinese rival, Hidayat confirmed: "Yes it was in 2005 - when I was 25, now I am 31, almost 32. It's sport. You have the generations."

Lin's main rival, titleholder and world number one Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia, was in action later against unseeded Indonesian Dionysius Hayom Rumbaka.

(Editing by John Mehaffey; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more badminton)