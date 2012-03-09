Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
BIRMINGHAM Lin Dan blasted his way past old rival Taufik Hidayat 21-18 21-8 on Friday to earn a place in the semi-finals of the All England championships.
The Chinese is the current world and Olympic champion, titles held by Hidayat at his peak in the mid-2000s but time has marched on and the Indonesian has not beaten Lin in seven years.
Friday's loss brought their head-to-head record to 10-3 in favour of the Chinese although for a time an upset looked possible with both men going toe to toe in the first game.
But once Lin took it he quickly went 9-0 up in the second with a series of powerful cross-court smashes that left his opponent reeling.
Reminded of his long drought against his Chinese rival, Hidayat confirmed: "Yes it was in 2005 - when I was 25, now I am 31, almost 32. It's sport. You have the generations."
Lin's main rival, titleholder and world number one Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia, was in action later against unseeded Indonesian Dionysius Hayom Rumbaka.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.