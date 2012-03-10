Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia returns a shot to Lee Hyun Il of South Korea during their men's singles semi-final match at the All England Badminton Championships in Birmingham, central England, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

BIRMINGHAM Badminton's dream final was on again after the world's top two Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan battled through their All England championship semis on Saturday.

World number one Chong Wei beat South Korea's Lee Hyun-il 21-19 21-18 and was joined a couple of hours later by world and Olympic champion Lin who edged out Japanese seventh seed Kenichi Tago 21-18 21-17.

The showdown will be a repeat of the memorable world championship final at Wembley Arena last August when China's Lin saved two match points before beating Chong Wei in three sets.

Chong Wei, seeking a hat-trick of title wins in the All England tournament, made errors against Lee but eventually outlasted his eighth-seeded opponent to the joy of a large Malaysian contingent in the big crowd.

"My hand was a little bit painful," he told reporters. "I woke up with it this morning but it will be fine for tomorrow."

Lin, seeking his fifth All England crown dating back to 2004, wobbled for a while against Tago, All England runner-up in 2010.

The Chinese trailed 15-10 in the first game before steadying the ship at 17-17 but was generally in control after that against a gallant opponent.

Asked whether he was confident of taking the trophy, he replied: "Why do you keep asking about the winning and losing? I'm just enjoying the game".

Lin and Chong Wei met in the All England final last year when the Malaysian secured victory over his big rival.

The head-to-head record is 18-9 in favour of Lin and Chong Wei, despite his long standing as world number one, has yet to win a world championship or Olympic gold.

The women's singles produced another mighty feat from world champion Wang Yihan who came from behind to beat Chinese compatriot Wang Shixian 20-22 21-18 21-18 in an 85-minute marathon.

In Friday's quarter-finals Wang Yihan saved four match points before edging out Denmark's Tine Baun in another tough three-setter.

Wang will meet seventh-seeded compatriot Li Xuerui in the final after she beat Taiwan's Tzu Ying Tai 19-21 21-16 21-10.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)