BIRMINGHAM, England Top badminton doubles player Chris Adcock shrugged off a tweeting spat involving his playing partner and his girlfriend with a battling victory at the All England championships on Wednesday.

Adcock and men's doubles partner Andy Ellis came from behind to beat unseeded Indonesian duo Alvent Yulianto Chandra and Hendra Aprida Gunawan in three sets and advance to the second round.

Adcock used to be the playing partner in mixed doubles of girlfriend Gabby White but a coaches' decision in 2010 paired him with Imogen Bankier.

Since then the duo have flourished, reaching the world championship final at Wembley Arena last August only to lose to top Chinese pair Zhang Nan and Zhao Yunlei.

However, tension emerged with the disclosure of tweets sent during last month's English national championships when Bankier, a Scot, tweeted: "Why can English people not serve?"

In reply, White's women's doubles partner Jenny Wallwork suggested Bankier should return to Scotland, prompting a riposte from Bankier that such a jibe was neither intelligent nor original.

Wallwork confirmed on Wednesday that the three women had since made up.

She told reporters after a first-round mixed doubles victory with partner Nathan Robertson: "It was really light-hearted banter between me and Imogen that got taken too far really.

"It started as a joke, then people took it quite seriously. We're all fine now."

Adcock said of the decision to team him up with Bankier: "It was all about getting the best out of GB (Great Britain) Badminton. We ended up with three world-class pairs in the top 20 and I don't know how anyone can complain about that."

