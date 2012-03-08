BIRMINGHAM Top badminton doubles player Chris Adcock shrugged off a tweeting spat involving his playing partner and his girlfriend with two brilliant victories at the All England championships on Wednesday.

Adcock and men's doubles partner Andy Ellis came from behind to beat unseeded Indonesian duo Alvent Yulianto Chandra and Hendra Aprida Gunawan in three games and advance to the second round.

Later he teamed up with mixed doubles partner Imogen Bankier to beat world champions Zhang Nan and Zhao Yunlei, also in three games, earning revenge for their loss to the Chinese in the world championships final last August at the Wembley Arena.

Adcock used to be the playing partner in mixed doubles of his girlfriend Gabby White but a coaches' decision in 2010 paired him with Bankier.

Since then the duo have flourished and Wednesday's victory at such a high profile tournament saw them reach new heights.

However, tension had emerged last month with the disclosure of tweets sent during the English national championships when Bankier, a Scot, tweeted: "Why can English people not serve?"

In reply, White's women's doubles partner Jenny Wallwork suggested Bankier should return to Scotland, prompting a riposte from Bankier that such a jibe was neither intelligent nor original.

Wallwork confirmed on Wednesday that the three women had since made up.

She told reporters after a first-round mixed doubles victory with partner Nathan Robertson: "It was really light-hearted banter between me and Imogen that got taken too far.

"It started as a joke, then people took it quite seriously. We're all fine now."

Adcock said of the decision to team him up with Bankier: "It was all about getting the best out of GB (Great Britain) Badminton. We ended up with three world-class pairs in the top 20 and I don't know how anyone can complain about that."

