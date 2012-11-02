Malaysian doubles specialists Koo Kien Keat and Chan Peng Soon have welcomed the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) proposal to introduce technology that will allow players to challenge line calls.

The BWF events committee had proposed the use of a system similar to the Hawk-Eye one used in tennis to reduce the amount of incorrect line calls, Paisan Rangsikitpho, who heads the committee, told the Malaysian Star newspaper last month.

If the proposal receives the backing from the world governing body's council, players will be allowed a limited number of appeals per match.

"This is the fastest racquet sport and, sometimes, the shuttle travels so fast that it could deceive the eyes," Kien Keat was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Friday.

"So naturally, the new technology will help us judge the line calls accurately. I am all for it.

"Our sport has evolved and come a long way. I hope that with this new technology, human errors can be minimised."

Peng Soon, who is preparing for this month's China Open in Shanghai, said it would help players avoid controversies and maintain focus during matches.

"I was so upset during the German Open this year. The shuttle clearly landed out but was called in," he said.

"I made a big fuss and was shown a yellow card. Things like this can disrupt a player's concentration."

