Lin Dan inspired China to retain the biennial Thomas Cup men's team badminton event for a record-equalling fifth time after a comprehensive 3-0 victory over South Korea.

Lin outplayed Lee Hyun-il 21-14 21-17 in 54 minutes to set the Chinese on their way at Wuhan on Sunday.

Doubles pair Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng increased the lead with a 21-16 25-23 victory over Lee Yong-dae and Kim Sa-rang, before Chen Long secured the title by brushing aside Shon Wan-ho 21-9 21-13.

China's success matched the record set by Indonesia, who won five titles in a row between 1994-2002.

Lin, the world, Asian and Olympic champion, is hoping to secure back-to-back Olympic gold medals when he competes in London later this year.

The 28-year-old told the Badminton World Federation website (www.bwfbadminton.org): "I don't know how many more Thomas Cups I'll play. This one is at home and I wanted to put on a good show."

The Uber Cup women's team event on Saturday again saw the Chinese beating South Korea 3-0.

Wang Yihan took the honours, surviving four match points before outlasting Sung Ji Hyun 14-21 22-20 21-13.

