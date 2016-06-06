Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei celebrates after his match against Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Former world number one Lee Chong Wei will jump above China's Chen Long to the top of the world badminton rankings after winning the Indonesia Open title on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Malaysian beat Denmark's Jan Jorgensen in the final in Jakarta, winning his sixth Indonesia Open crown and strengthening his bid for gold at the Rio Olympics in August.

Lee returned to action in May last year after a backdated eight-month doping ban for testing positive for dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory drug, at the 2014 world championships.

Chen pulled out of the Indonesian Open due to injury.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)