HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
BERLIN A combination of EADS and BAE Systems would strengthen Airbus and would not affect its daily operations, the chief executive of the planemaker said.
"Airbus welcomes the news of a possible business combination of EADS and BAE Systems," Airbus CEO Fabrice Bregier said in a letter to employees seen by Reuters on Thursday.
"Such a combination would strengthen EADS and BAE Systems - thereby making Airbus part of a stronger company overall," he said, adding that any deal would not affect Airbus' organisation, product plans, manufacturing or future strategies.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in talks to create an industry leader that would overtake U.S. rival Boeing in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in Europe and the United States.
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.